Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth $1,056,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $708,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 101,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,038,000 after buying an additional 78,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Hologic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.