Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 21.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 449.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 25,144 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,900,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 25,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,900,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $855,187.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,032 shares of company stock worth $4,762,366. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ORA opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $101.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

