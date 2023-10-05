Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.24 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 132,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

