Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 33.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Steven Madden Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 19.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $137,780.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

