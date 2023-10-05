Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 725.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $99.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.40.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $1,103,767.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,312,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,285,725.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $80,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $1,103,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,285,725.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

