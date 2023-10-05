Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 91,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 470,904 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $840,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONB. UBS Group raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONB opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

