Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Kennametal worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

KMT opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

In other news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

KMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

