Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of WSFS Financial worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 987.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WSFS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

WSFS opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $51.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

