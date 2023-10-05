Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.74. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently -47.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer cut OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OUTFRONT Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at OUTFRONT Media

In other news, EVP Clive A. Punter bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,074.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

