Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 11,700 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETRN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ETRN opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.