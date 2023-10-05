Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 7,600 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of First Hawaiian worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,241.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.05. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $276.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.93%.

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

