Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 900 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in UniFirst by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in UniFirst by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UNF stock opened at $158.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.07. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.84. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

