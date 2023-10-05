Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.38%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

