Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in PPL by 3.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in PPL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PPL by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 5.3% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $22.91 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.