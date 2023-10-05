Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

MTB opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $192.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.93 and its 200 day moving average is $125.14.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.