Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $401.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.47. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

