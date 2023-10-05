Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Clorox by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Clorox by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $131.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.07. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 403.36%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

