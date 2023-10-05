Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 4,400 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

