Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.18 Million Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after buying an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,388,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after buying an additional 3,268,078 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Doximity by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,402,000 after purchasing an additional 885,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $358,619.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $358,619.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,214 shares of company stock worth $448,781 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Doximity

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.