Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after buying an additional 2,070,193 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,010,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,961,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,556,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

MRVI opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 9.33. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of -0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

