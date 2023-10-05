Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total transaction of $1,628,174.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,946,810.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total transaction of $1,663,198.62.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,465.92.

On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.69, for a total transaction of $1,612,681.29.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,823.28.

On Monday, September 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $1,694,349.60.

On Friday, September 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total transaction of $1,669,379.37.

On Thursday, September 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $1,699,871.07.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $1,659,490.17.

On Monday, August 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $1,579,882.11.

On Monday, August 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $1,519,393.17.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $189.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.44 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $246.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian



Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

