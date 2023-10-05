Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,320 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.9% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $318.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.01. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.34.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.