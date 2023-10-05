MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDB opened at $335.95 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.08.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,129,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,526,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,378 shares of company stock valued at $63,442,838 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

