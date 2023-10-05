Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

