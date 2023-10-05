My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 10,114 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.6% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.66 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

