MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of MYR Group worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,508,000 after acquiring an additional 128,881 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,867,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 254.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 95,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth $9,149,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $156.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.66.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $888.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.66 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 15.53%. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

In related news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $933,251.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,577,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total transaction of $507,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,251.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

