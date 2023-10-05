Needham & Company LLC Lowers ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $8.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHPT. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Fox Advisors downgraded ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

NYSE CHPT opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.71.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $84,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,973,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,926,936.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,497,170 shares of company stock valued at $26,250,833. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 55.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 17.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 340,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 51,737 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 15.9% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 11.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

