Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $440.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $449.51 and a 200-day moving average of $383.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.95.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

