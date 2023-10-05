New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,358,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,167,000 after purchasing an additional 901,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,465,000 after purchasing an additional 676,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 535.3% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 794,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,034,000 after purchasing an additional 669,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.