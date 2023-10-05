New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Paper were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 43.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,231,000 after buying an additional 2,758,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 44.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,149,000 after buying an additional 2,602,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,915,000 after buying an additional 642,960 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

