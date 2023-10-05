New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $609,000 Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 215.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IART has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $381.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

