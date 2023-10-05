New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,770 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.59 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

