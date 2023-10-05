NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,028,280,000 after purchasing an additional 322,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $440.41 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.95.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

