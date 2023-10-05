Paragon Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $173.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

