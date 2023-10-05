Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 54 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $440.41 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

