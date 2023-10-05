Pershing Square Capital Manage Purchases 38,800 Shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF (NYSE:HHH) Stock

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 38,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,885,556.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,806,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,929,747.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 41,200 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,993,592.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 26,416 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,029.12.

On Monday, September 25th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 38,616 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,856,425.52.

On Thursday, September 21st, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 21,288 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,590,639.36.

On Monday, August 21st, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,500 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.94 per share, for a total transaction of $112,410.00.

On Friday, August 18th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,200 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,844.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 899 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.96 per share, with a total value of $67,389.04.

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HHH stock opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HHH shares. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, MPCs, Strategic Developments, and Seaport. The MPC segment is involved in the horizontal development of residential land and selling the improved acreage to homebuilders for the eventual sale of homes to new residents.

