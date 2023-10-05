Rajeev K. Goel Sells 17,893 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 17,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $211,495.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $133,950.00.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $617.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.53 and a beta of 1.01. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.92 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PubMatic by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Macquarie lowered PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

