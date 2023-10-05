Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,187.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 44,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 41,259 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,969,000 after buying an additional 72,053 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $113.70 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $135.76. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.94.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

