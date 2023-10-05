Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Relx were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Relx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Relx by 51.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 87,910 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RELX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Relx from GBX 3,080 ($37.23) to GBX 3,200 ($38.68) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($35.42) to GBX 2,960 ($35.78) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($33.48) to GBX 2,860 ($34.57) in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,880.00.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

