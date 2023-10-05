Robert E. Cauley Purchases 30,000 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Stock

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) CEO Robert E. Cauley purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,848.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ORC opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $339.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.62. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently -172.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 100.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 43,967 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 205.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

