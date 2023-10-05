Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 14,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $653,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 815,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,686,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 14,521 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $653,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 815,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,686,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 977,875 shares of company stock valued at $31,909,869 in the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

