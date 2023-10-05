Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 88,457 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 88,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310,048.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,424,189 shares in the company, valued at $228,432,239.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 133,755 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,936.85.
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 442,590 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $6,461,814.00.
- On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 74,372 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $1,099,218.16.
- On Friday, September 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $8,808.00.
- On Wednesday, September 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,271 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $19,192.10.
- On Monday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,309 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $94,698.09.
- On Thursday, September 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 86,065 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $1,295,278.25.
- On Tuesday, September 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,924 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $606,046.32.
- On Thursday, September 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,519 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $342,964.37.
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,945 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $183,833.55.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of ECAT stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $169,000.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
