Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 88,457 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 88,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310,048.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,424,189 shares in the company, valued at $228,432,239.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 133,755 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,936.85.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 442,590 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $6,461,814.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 74,372 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $1,099,218.16.

On Friday, September 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $8,808.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,271 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $19,192.10.

On Monday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,309 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $94,698.09.

On Thursday, September 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 86,065 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $1,295,278.25.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,924 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $606,046.32.

On Thursday, September 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,519 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $342,964.37.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,945 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $183,833.55.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of ECAT stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $169,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

