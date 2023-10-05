Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $25.49 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.