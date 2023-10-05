Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Takes $243,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 574 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. NVIDIA accounts for 0.1% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Whelan Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.95.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $440.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.38, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.