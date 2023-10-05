SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 38.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,024,000 after buying an additional 71,977 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,553,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,635,000 after buying an additional 84,345 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.11 and a beta of 0.96. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,844.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,844.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $1,484,513. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

