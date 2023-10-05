Short Interest in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Grows By 5.9%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Aerovate Therapeutics

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 5,478 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $98,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 5,478 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $98,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,931 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $59,200.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,442.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,214 shares of company stock valued at $399,290. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.