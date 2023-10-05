Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Expands By 6.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.5 %

AGNCM opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

