Short Interest in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Grows By 5.2%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,800 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 879,800 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.91. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $16.28.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

