Short Interest in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Expands By 8.2%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kyndryl Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KD opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. Kyndryl has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kyndryl in the second quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 15.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.