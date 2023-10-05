Stifel Nicolaus Increases Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $120.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.39% from the company’s current price.

LDOS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. Leidos has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

